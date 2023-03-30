Bob and Libby are champion pair
Libby MacDonald and Bob Moyes won the Tayvallich Bowling Club pairs competition held last Saturday March 25.
A club spokesperson said: “Everyone had an enjoyable afternoon and Libby and Bob were worthy winners having won all their games. Congratulations to the winning pair.”