Announcements – 31st March, 2023

DEATHS

EDWARD – Peacefully at Lister House Care Home, Lochore, Fife, on March 26, 2023, Jean, formerly of Loch View, Knockscalbert Way, in her 93rd year. A much-loved mother of Jeanette and Alex; granny of Mark, George, Kirsty and Alexander; and great-granny who doted on her family. Funeral at Dunfermline Crematorium on April 6 at 1.15pm.

MACGREGOR – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on March 23, 2023, Colin MacGregor in his 77th year, of 6 Tigh Na Creige, West Bank Road, Ardrishaig. Known fondly as Oscar, retired Royal Mail Postman. Much loved Dad of Scott and Rachel; dearly loved grandad of Iain and Adam; dear brother of Fiona and the late Neil. A good neighbour, dear friend and much respected former work colleague to many. Funeral service was held on March 30, 2023, at Ardrishaig Parish Church followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MACLAREN – On March 24, 2023, peacefully at Ashgrove Care Home Dunoon, John MacIntyre MacLaren, in his 85th year, beloved husband of the late Isabel and much loved father of Colin and Alexander, dear brother of Charlie, respected father-in-law of Moira and loved grandad of Grant and Ailish. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, (today) Friday, March 31, at 12noon, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Alzheimer Scotland.

McCONACHIE – Peacefully and with dignity, surrounded by her girls, on March 23, 2023, at home, Garavoirne, The Roading, Campbeltown, Isabella McConachie née Campbell, in her 94th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Douglas McConachie, beloved mum of Carole and Isabel, adored granny of Alison, Kristin, Jennifer, Paula and Fraser, loving great-granny Bella of Emily, Eva, Lachaidh, Ivy, Florence, Campbell, Rosie, Hugo and Madeleine and a treasured mother-in-law of Alan, devoted granny-in-law of Ross and Graeme. Isabel’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11.00 a.m., in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown. A retiral collection will be held in aid of R.N.I.B. books service. Family flowers only. The cortège will leave the church at 11.30 a.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street, Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Isabel along our route.

MERRILEES – Peacefully at home, Pitdinnie Place, Cairneyhill, on March 23, 2023, Thomas Merrilees (Tom), in his 84th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ramsay, much loved dad of Elizabeth and Jacqueline, father-in-law of Ian and Niall, loving papa of Claire, Christopher, Roisin and Sam and great-papa of Jack, and a loving brother of Moira. Tom’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 1.00 p.m., in Saddell and Carradale Church and thereafter to Brackley Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30 pm. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Tom along our route. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Fife Palliative Care Team.

REID – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, after a short illness, on March 20, 2023, Mr. Arthur Reid, in his 95th year, of Windyhaugh, Crarae, Minard. Loving father of Alan, and cherished grandfather of Ben and Emma. A good neighbour and dear friend. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11.15am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BARRETT – The family of the late Margaret Barrett would like to thank everyone for the many phone calls, kind words, cards, gifts, flowers, hampers and expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at Campbeltown Hospital, the district and community nurses, all paramedics and transport staff, Carr Gomm, and Argyll and Bute Carers who all looked after Mum with much care and respect, and also the support to the family. Thank you to all nurses who cared for Mum, especially in her final days, the care and support given to Mum and the family were very much appreciated. Special thanks to Chloe McMillan for helping Mum and her weekly visits which Mum always looked forward to. To Ailsa Dickson for her friendship and support given to Mum over the years. To Elizabeth Conley for her friendship, help and support especially in the last few weeks. Thank you to Father Tony for the comforting service and to all the staff at the Argyll Hotel. Finally, a special thank you to Kenneth Blair and family for their help and professionalism with the funeral arrangements and to all paid their respects to Mum on route to the cemetery.

STEWART – Joan and the family of the late Norman Stewart would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind words, cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Marion McDonald for a comforting and uplifting service, Tommy and Zena for compiling an appropriate playlist for Norman, organist David McEwan, T.A. Blair Funeral Directors for professional and efficient funeral arrangements and Stronvaar Bowling Club and Argyll Bakeries for the funeral tea. Finally, sincere thanks for everyone who attended the church and graveside and to all those who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their respects.

WOTHERSPOON – The family of the late Doris Wotherspoon would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to paramedics for all their efforts at the house, to Rev Dorothy Wallace for a comforting and meaningful service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, George Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations to Inveraray Parish Church Mission totalled £588.50.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACCOLL – In loving memory of Donald MacColl who died April 1, 2022, a loving husband, dad, paps, uncle and friend to many.

We miss you every day.

Love always

– Ina, Anne and the boys.

MUIR – Precious memories to my dearly beloved son John (Tuney), who died April 5, 2022.

Your memory is my keepsake

With which I will never part

God has you in his keeping

I have you in my heart

Resting where no shadows fall

– Love you forever Mum xx

WARD – In loving memory of Neil Ward, who passed away March 28, 2022.

Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

– Love Nannie and family xx