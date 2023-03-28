New emergency alert system to launch

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The UK Government will launch a new alert system called ‘Emergency Alerts’ to warn about extreme weather events and other incidents that could pose a risk to life.

In emergencies an alert will be sent to an individual’s mobile device, with this providing advice on how to stay safe.

The government has explained that the alerts will be sent if there is severe flooding, fires and extreme weather.

These will come from emergency services, and the government departments, agencies and public bodies that respond to emergencies.

When receiving alerts, devices will likely vibrate, make a sound similar to a siren and read out the specific alert.

A national test of Emergency Alerts will take place in the evening of Sunday April 23, with devices needing to be connected to 4G or 5G networks to receive alerts.