Moore and team make their point
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Lochgilphead footballer Kieran Moore and his Stirling Albion side stayed top of the SPFL League Two table after a hotly-contested 2-2 draw at home to title rivals Dumbarton.
Ex-Lochgilphead Red Star forward Moore came off the bench for the ‘Binos’ in the 67th minute of the match at Forthbank Stadium, to help his team to a draw which keeps them two points clear of the second-placed Sons with the same number of games played.
Dumbarton were due to take on Forfar Athletic on Wednesday evening.
Moore and teammates travel north tomorrow (Saturday April 1) to Moray to take on Elgin City in another crucial league clash.