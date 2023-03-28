Make sure Coronation celebrations are on the map

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

All over Argyll and Bute, community groups and organisations are planning and preparing for Coronation celebrations.

Ahead of Coronation weekend itself, May 6-8, the Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute is encouraging groups to make sure their plans are recognised and that Argyll and Bute’s Coronation celebrations are firmly on the map.

There is a nationwide interactive online map highlighting all of the local events across the country and all types of celebrations can be registered.

Jane MacLeod, the Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, said: “From special exhibitions to street parties, Big Lunches to Big Help-Outs, communities in Argyll and Bute are putting their plans in place for this historic weekend.

“I’m enjoying hearing all about how our communities plan to mark the Coronation. I’d like to ensure their contributions are recognised and that all of their events can feature on the nationwide map of events.

“Registering your event is quick and easy to do online at the dedicated Coronation website – coronation.gov.uk/get-involved

“If your local group is interested in arranging a Coronation celebration but hasn’t starting planning yet, you can also find information there about how to get involved and what to do.

“No matter what stage your plans are at – please make sure your event is registered and let’s put Argyll and Bute’s Coronation celebrations on the map.”

If you are celebrating King Charles III’s Coronation, make sure your event is on the map. 50_c13coronation01