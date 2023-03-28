Fishing ban back on after Kate Forbes’ defeat

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Plans to halt fishing in 10 per cent of Scottish seas are back on track after local MSP Kate Forbes, who pledged to scrap the ban, lost to her SNP leadership rival Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s next First Minister.

The Scottish Government launched a consultation on designating at least 10 per cent of Scottish seas as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) by 2026, with a view to selecting sites in 2025.

The Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform Mairi McAllan told MSPs: “We are in the teeth of a climate and nature crisis and the window within which we can take action commensurate with that challenge is narrowing. We must be bold, and the introduction of HPMAs is a bold proposal. Everyone who will be affected by the policy will be deeply and widely consulted.”

Ariane Burgess MSP, Scottish Greens MSP for the Highlands & Islands, said: “The evidence is clear that no-take zones, such as that already operating at Lamlash Bay on Arran, benefit fish, fishers and communities.

“A hectare of protected no-take zone produces five times the quantity of fish of unprotected areas; so HPMAs offer an opportunity to benefit both fishers and fish, as well as providing much-needed protected habitat to enable nature to recover and thrive.”

Two SNP MSPs representing west coast island communities met Ms McAllan and the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon MSP to raise local concerns about potential negative economic impacts.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan said: “There are concerns that any introduction of HPMAs around the Western Isles would seriously impact fishing businesses – many of which have been built up over generations.

“It is vital that, for islands impacted by the introduction of an HPMA, there must be specific and effective guarantees on economic impact.

“It is crucial that the views of local communities likely to be impacted are not just listened to, but taken fully into account during the decision-making process. The continued right to fish sustainably from Scotland’s inshore waters is paramount for those who rely on the sea for their local communities’ very survival.”

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto added: “I am pleased that both were very clear that they want to work with the fishing and wider Argyll & Bute community to ensure the HPMA proposals deliver on the climate challenge and biodiversity aims whilst avoiding negatively impacting the sustainability our coastal communities.

“I have asked that they meet with relevant stakeholders from my constituency in roundtable meetings. The consultation on these proposals has been extended until 17 April and I would strongly encourage anyone who has yet to take part to do so.”

On the campaign trail, Mr Yousaf, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Pollock, said: “What I would certainly do as First Minister, is make sure that whichever minister is leading that, and the government as a whole, really take into account the views of our fishing, coastal and island communities.”

But his main rival, the SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch Kate Forbes, said if elected first minister she would bin the HPMA plans, and instead commission a feasibility study into devolving marine powers to local authorities. With Mr Yousaf’s victory, HPMAs remain on the table.