Kate dignified in defeat as Humza wins FM vote

Support from well-wishers spurred Kate Forbes on during the SNP leadership race, the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP has revealed.

In a vote of party members, Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, Edinburgh Eastern, in the leadership contest.

Ms Forbes narrowly missed out to Mr Yousaf, accumulating 48 per cent of the vote in the second round of the ballots on Monday.

Over the past few weeks, Ms Forbes shone the spotlight on key issues which have also been dominating her constituency mail bag including the Deposit Return Scheme, Highland Protected Marine Areas and affordable housing.

Speaking on Tuesday she said: “It’s been difficult to keep up with the number of messages that have been coming in from across the Highlands over the past month or so, but they are all genuinely appreciated and helped to spur me on.

“Knowing I had such support in my home patch made a huge difference. Leadership campaigns are never easy.

“My mantra for the campaign was how I’ve always approached my role as constituency MSP – I am there to represent everyone and I try to do that as well as possible.

“It wasn’t to be this time, but I hope I’ve done the Highlands proud.”

Ms Forbes was one of the first in line to congratulate Mr Yousaf on succeeding Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister.

“I’ve been proud to share a platform with Humza and Ash over the last five weeks. We will continue to work together, to make the lives of all of Scotland’s people better on the next stage of our journey to independence,” she said.

“Whatever the robust disagreements or frank exchanges of the last few weeks, we will unite behind Humza as our new party leader in the shared and common objective of independence.

“Uniformity is not unity. We can debate and disagree, then work together. To end poverty. To speak up for the marginalised. To create better jobs. To serve our people. I wish Humza well as he does just that.”

Mr Yousaf, 37, was confirmed as the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government on Tuesday March 28.

For more reaction and to read more on the leadership story see the ‘A significant moment for Scotland’ story on the Lochaber Times website.