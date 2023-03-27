Love Local boost for Argyll and Bute businesses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Scotland Loves Local initiative to support ongoing economic recovery by getting people to shop locally has been such a success that there are plans to extend it by two years.

Argyll and Bute Council is helping distribute funds from Scotland Town’s Partnership (STP) and the Scottish Government and through the Scottish Government’s Place-Based Investment Fund and Town Centre Fund, has funded over 120 shopfront improvement grants.

To support the Scotland Loves Local campaign, the council launched the Argyll and Bute Gift Card at the end of 2021 and it has nearly 300 participating businesses signed up.

To help with cost of living challenges, in December 2022, the council issued gift cards to 6,800 low-income households.

This has resulted in £613,000 spent across Argyll businesses. An additional 1,244 cards worth just under £150,000 were recently issued to help support rising costs to island communities.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead economic growth and communities, said: “The council is committed to exploring a range of initiatives to boost the local economy and assist our communities as we emerge from the challenges of the last couple of years.

“The Scotland Loves Local scheme has been invaluable in providing a great incentive to support our fantastic businesses by spending locally.

“The response from both businesses and residents to the Gift Card scheme has been particularly encouraging and provides a real boost to the local economy.”

The Scotland Loves Local Argyll and Bute gift card – https://scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/argyll-bute-gift-card/