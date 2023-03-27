Kilmory top South Division after six-goal win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

But Strachur Dunoon are hot on their tails

Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd 4 Kyles Athletic 0

Oban Camanachd go third in the Mowi Premiership following a comfortable 4-0 win over Kyles Athletic in their 2pm throw up at Mossfield.

Oban Camanachd pair Scott MacMillan and Daniel MacVicar were unavailable as they completed suspensions but Blair McFarlane returned to take a place on the bench as his final rugby match was postponed.

Kyles were missing injured full back Callum Millar and Donald Irvine whilst former Skye player Will Cowie started in attack alongside Roddy MacDonald who was man-marked by Daniel Sloss.

Daniel Maccuish took the lead on 22 minutes when Malcolm Clark, with his back to goal, flicked the ball behind him and Maccuish had made a great run forward and he ran in before slipping the ball by the advancing John Whyte in the visiting goal.

Kyles were always dangerous without really testing Cammy Sutherland in the Oban goal.

Oban Camanachd were given the opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot a couple of minutes after the hour. Referee Iain Kennedy pointed to the spot when keeper John Whyte’s high swing caught Malcolm Clark inside the D.

Louie McFarlane’s penalty was struck below knee-hight and the ball went high into the net off John Whyte’s shin.

Matthew Sloss gave Kyles Athletic defender Murdo MacRae a torrid time and he got the goal he deserved on 81 minutes.

Daniel Maccuish’s ball took a deflection and Matthew Sloss ran onto it and he flicked the ball, on the bounce, into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box to make it 3-0. It was a first Oban Camanachd goal for the 15-year-old and it put the Oban side out of sight.

Louie McFarlane put gloss on the win a minute from time, again from the penalty spot, and Matthew Sloss was involved again. There seemed little danger when Sloss had the ball by the corner flag with two visiting defenders around him.

However, he managed to wriggle free of their clutches before darting towards the goal area before being brought down inside the D. Louie McFarlane lashed the resultant spot hit home to make it 4-0.

Mowi National Division

Lochaber 5 Col Glen 1

The venue for the fixture between Col Glen and Lochaber was switched from Glendaruel to Spean Bridge and the hosts took a single goal lead into the break with Brennan MacDonald scoring on 14 minutes.

Col Glen levelled through Dan MacDonald on 53 minutes but when referee Craig Scott awarded the home side a penalty on the hour, Ben Delaney stepped up to score from the spot.

Lochaber pushed home their advantage, scoring three more times during the final 20 minutes through Findlay MacDonald on 70 minutes, another from Ben Delaney a couple of minutes later and Conor Sweeney on 84 minutes to make the final score 5-1.

Lochaber top the table.

Inveraray 0 Oban Celtic 0

Inveraray and Oban Celtic drew 0-0 at the Winterton.

Suspension ruled out Inveraray pair Ross MacMillan and Ross Montgomery whilst injury deprived Oban Celtic of the services of Lennon Campbell and Peter Currie but Innes Jackson has joined the club after previously playing for Oban Camanachd.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in what was a bad-tempered affair.

Mowi South Division 1

Kyles Athletic P Lochside Rovers P

The game between the Kyles Athletic second team and Lochside Rovers at Tighnabruaich was called off due to an unplayable field.

Mowi South Division 2

Oban Celtic 1 Kilmory 6

Kilmory were too strong for the Oban Celtic colts, winning 6-1 at Ganavan.

Kilmory dominated the match against a young Oban Celtic team, who defended valiantly.

But Kilmory scored two early goals through Euan Gilmour in three minutes and Bruce Johnstone on 11 minutes, but Celtic rallied and it remained 2-0 until the break.

When referee Deek Cameron awarded Kilmory a penalty a minute after the restart, Alex Cunningham stepped up to score from the spot.

Bruce Johnstone went on to add a quick hat-trick with goals on 50, 55 and 63 minutes before Oban Celtic’s George MacMillan notched a consolation goal on 90 minutes.

Uddingston 0 Strachur-Dunoon 2

Strachur-Dunoon only trail league leaders Kilmory on goal difference after winning 2-0 against Uddingston in their 1pm throw up at the Stepps Playing Fields.

Half back Charlie Ferguson was excellent for Strachur-Dunoon and Steven Thomson scored both their goals in the first half with his efforts coming on 32 and 42 minutes.

Bute P Inveraray P

The Bute seconds and the Inveraray seconds were left disappointed when their 1.30pm throw up at the Meadows was postponed as the pitch was unplayable.

WCA Round Up

2023 Mowi WCA Challenge Cup Draw

The draw for the opening round of the Mowi Challenge Cup was made after the match between Lovat and Glengarry on Sunday 26 March 2023.

The full draw is as follows:

South Section: English Shinty Association v Oban Lorn; Glasgow Mid Argyll B v Tayforth; Uddingston v Ardnamurchan B; Bye – Dunadd.

North Section: Strathspey Camanachd v Inverness B; Glengarry v Skye Camanachd B; Lovat v Strathglass; Badenoch B v Kinlochshiel.