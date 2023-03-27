Islay councillors voice concerns about fishing ban

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Plans to introduce protected areas of the sea in Scotland have been given a frosty reception from Argyll and Bute councillors and officials.

A response to a Scottish Government consultation on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) was taken as an urgent item by the council’s planning, protective services and licensing (PPSL) committee this week.

And fears were voiced across the board, with one councillor warning that any such implementation could cause “wholesale destruction” of that part of Argyll’s economy.

Council officers will now compile a draft response to the consultation, which will be shared with all councillors before being submitted to the Scottish Government no later than Monday April 17.

Matt Mulderrig, the council’s development programme manager, said: “HPMAs will, when designated, provide the highest level of protection for the main ecosystem, and prevent human activity, including fishing and agricultural activity.

“In our areas where small and fragile populations are dependent on such activities, there is very likely to be a significant impact if there are HPMAs designated. Our opinion is that the process does not take into account these negative impacts.

“The environmental science proposed to identify the sites does not seem sufficiently robust. Our recommendation at the moment is to delegate the detail of the response to officers, but in preparing that response, we will consult with the executive director and policy leads before circulating to all members.”

The council’s leader, councillor Robin Currie (Liberal Democrat, Kintyre and the Islands), is not a member of the PPSL committee, but was given dispensation to address its members at the meeting on Wednesday March 22.

He said: “I was really very worried, as I am sure a lot of other councillors were, about this proposal, but I think we are doing a good job of addressing our concerns.

“We have taken our response step by step, which is the correct way of doing it.

“If we agree to the recommendations, the draft response will be shared with every councillor on Argyll and Bute Council, so all of us have an opportunity to say our piece.

“This is not a new thing – we did things this way last year. I am very happy this is what is in the recommendation and at the end of the day, we will have a good response to put to the Scottish Government, rather than just coming up with one here today.”

His ward colleague, independent councillor Alastair Redman, was also allowed to speak despite not being on the committee.

He said: “I represent a ward with a lot of fishing communities, and I have to say that 10 per cent of the Scottish waters amounts to 28,728 square miles of fishing territory.

“In shutting that down to fishing, you will see the wholesale destruction of this part of Argyll’s economy.

“Members will understand the whisky industry is not just people in the distilleries; it is those who visit them and stay in hotels etc.

“It is the same with fishing. It is the suppliers and fishermen, who then spend their income in their towns, helping shops and the economy.

“I cannot see any justification for this going through and I would urge every member to speak to their communities and fishermen in their ward. You will see that the devastation it will cause is huge.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “To support a sustainable future, and in response to the climate and nature emergency, the evidence tells us we need to improve marine protection.

“Highly Protected Marine Areas would allow key species and habitats to restore and recover, benefiting both nature and our economy by making sure there are sustainable levels of fish and other marine products to be derived and benefitted from our seas.

“We are currently at the early stages of consulting on the principles which will inform our overall approach to the future development of Highly Protected Marine Areas and how sites will be identified and selected. As this work progresses, we will be working closely with the fishing industry and other marine users.”

The consultation on HPMAs has been extended until April 17.