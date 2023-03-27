Inveraray community does teen proud

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Teenage rugby player Feorlin Renton of Inveraray has donated more than £1,500 to charity thanks to a coffee afternoon and raffle she organised.

The community got behind the 14-year-old Mid Argyll RFC player to support her aim to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, by turning out en masse at the Nicol Hall in Inveraray.

Feorlin, who had suffered a knee injury recently but had recovered well enough to play in her first match last weekend, told the Advertiser: “I’m please to say that the community raised £1,515.75 in total between the coffee afternoon and the Justgiving page (including gift aid donations) and the raffles, which will make such a difference to the My name’5 Doddie Foundation.”

And she thanked everyone for their support.

The charity was set up by the late Doddie Weir, the former Scotland men’s international and British and Irish Lion who died in November 2022 aged 52, after living for six years with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

All money raised will go to the ongoing research and help to those living with MND.

Caption: Feorlin Renton raised more than £1,500 for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. NO_AA12feorlin01