Shinty club cheque presented to MS Centre

Kilmory and Dunadd Camanachd have handed over a cheque for £1,000 to Lochgilphead’s MS Centre.

The money was raised during two weeks of running, walking and cycling more than 2,000 miles in February by the club members from the youngest members to the most senior players and committee members, and those associated with the club.

The cheque was given to Laurene Cameron, development wellbeing worker, Snowdrop Argyll and highlighted the club’s aim to be an integral part of the community; contributing towards the wellbeing of important local facilities.

Laurene, who is also Kilmory-Dunadd club vice-president, but knew nothing of about the challenge until the committee announced it said: “It’s thanks to the hard work of our club and the generosity of those connected with it, and even those who aren’t from within the community, that we have managed to raise more than 50 per cent beyond our JustGiving goal of £1,000.”

She said the donation would allow the MS Centre to organise events and activities that would not normally be available.

Caption: Members of all sections of the club handed the cheque over to Laurene Cameron. NO_AA13kilmorydunaddcheque01