Scout group raises funds for MS Centre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead’s 19th Argyll Scouts group members have recently been working towards both their scientist and fundraising badges.

The group visited Lochgilphead’s MS Centre to find out more about Multiple Sclerosis, how it affects the body and what the centre does to support people who have the disease, and their families.

As a result the Scouts decided to hold a coffee morning in the MS Centre to raise funds for the centre and as a thank you for the visit and resources borrowed.

The Co-op kindly donated tea, coffee and juice, while parents, caregivers and friends of the centre provided homebaking, while the Scouts were on hand to serve those attending.

Group Scout Leader David Smart said: “The Scouts have worked very hard to attain both badges and are to be congratulated on raising over £250 for the MS centre.

“We would like to thank Lochgilphead Co-op which provided the refreshments for the event and all our supporters who supplied all the delicious cakes and biscuits.”