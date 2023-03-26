FyneFest brewing up to be best yet

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Fyne Ales Brewery will welcome festival goers back to FyneFest on Friday June 2 in the stunning surroundings of Glen Fyne.

The brewery, established in 2001, has been hosting the three-day camping festival on the farm in Argyll since 2010, and this year organisers promise it will be the best festival yet, with more music, beer and food than ever before.

Jamie Delap, managing director, said “We’ve been brewing in Scotland for 22 years, so we know good beer.

“That’s why we work with the best the UK has to offer, alongside an exciting international line-up, to bring you a beer board you won’t forget.”

Among the breweries already confirmed for the festival are Fierce Beer, Deya and Siren, as well as FyneFest newcomers Sureshot, Full Circle, Wiper & True and many more.

The festival will also have rockstars of the low and no category, Mash Gang, on draught, several world class ciders, and for the first time, a margarita truck.

“Despite being run by a brewery, FyneFest has a lot more to offer than just beer,” added Fyne Ales Head of Marketing Aidy Fenwick.

“We’ve increased the activities on offer this year, providing festival goers with all their favourite talks, walks, tours, yoga, and bingo, while adding a whole host of activities for kids of all ages, a charity run to our Walkers Bar and much more.”

“We’ve really upped the ante this year with our biggest programme of music to date,” said Musical Director Barney Strachan.

“We’re excited to bring some great new faces and fresh talent to the festival, mixing it up with some nailed-on crowd favourites to bring you more, without losing what is so special about FyneFest.”

BBC Radio Scotland and Radio6 DJ Vic Galloway will introduce the Friday and Saturday evening music programmes, including Bombskare, who are back by popular demand, and FyneFest newcomers Tom McGuire & The Brassholes, Pictish Trail and Miracle Glass Company, who are all set to deliver high energy across weekend of music.

Tickets for FyneFest 2023 are on sale now and selling fast.