Walking challenge helps put spring into steps

A challenge encouraging workplaces in Argyll and Bute to walk more in order to feel healthier and happier has been launched.

Scotland’s national walking charity Paths for All is inviting businesses and charities of all shapes and sizes across the country to take part in its four-week Step Count Challenge this spring.

It is hoped the challenge – which attracts thousands of participants every year – will encourage staff to walk, wheel and cycle more and sit less during the working day, keeping them active and connected to colleagues while improving mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Kevin Lafferty, chief executive officer at Paths for All, said: “The workplace is where the majority of us spend a great deal of our day, so it’s incredibly important that we encourage staff take a break from the screen, stretch their legs and put wellbeing at the forefront of their minds.

“In today’s fast-paced world of work shortcuts are all around us. When in an office environment, colleagues still send emails instead of walking to each other’s desks – even though this short movement can make a big difference.

“Walking is one of the simplest things we can do to improve our physical, mental and social health. You don’t need any special equipment and it can be incorporated into the working day.

“The Step Count Challenge is a great way for individuals to see how easy it is to move more throughout the day.

“Both employers and employees need to play a part in making the nation healthier and happier – in both a work and personal sense – and this challenge is one way to put your best foot forward.”

More than 830 teams took part in the spring 2022 challenge, with 4,059 individuals totalling a step record of 2,224,660,960 – the equivalent to 995,375 miles. This equated to 31,551 kg CO2e of carbon saved.

The Step Count Challenge is made up of teams of five and has one simple aim of encouraging people to walk more to feel healthier and happier, with participants having access to leader boards, goal setting and a team chat system to keep them motivated and connected.

Teams can track their daily walked or cycled miles and can access a carbon calculator to measure the positive impact making local journeys on foot has on the environment.

More information about bespoke Step Count Challenges, can be found by visiting https://www.stepcount.org.uk/bespoke-step-count-challenges