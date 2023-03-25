Seniors sit down to tasty high tea
Inveraray Senior Citizens and Nicol Hall Committee’s Wednesday Club held the popular annual high tea outing recently at the George Hotel in the town.
As the photograph shows, a goodly crowd of people turned out to enjoy the event, which was the penultimate this season before the club closes for the summer.
Thanks were given to the George Hotel staff for looking after the members and giving them such a pleasurable afternoon.