Nominations sought for Coronation Champion

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As part of their Coronation celebrations taking place in May, King Charles III and the Queen Consort wish to celebrate inspiring volunteers across the country.

In recognition of volunteers who make positive and lasting contributions to life in their communities, the royal couple have introduced the Coronation Champions Awards – a way to honour those who freely give their time, skills and energy to the people and causes who need it most.

There are various different categories of awards, including one for Young Coronation Champions aged between 14 and 18 years.

The awards are being managed by the Royal Voluntary Service, which is ensuring that there are opportunities to recognise outstanding volunteers as well as raising awareness of the importance of volunteering and the benefits it brings to community life.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Jane MacLeod, said: “Argyll and Bute is full of unsung heroes – people who go above and beyond every day, volunteering in service to their local community.

“If you know of any potential Coronation Champions in your local area, please nominate them for one of these very special awards.

“This is an ideal way to acknowledge all that they do and to ensure that Argyll and Bute’s contribution to the national volunteering legacy is recognised.”

The closing date is April 2 2023 so if anyone has a volunteer in mind, they need to nominate them straight away.

Find out more at www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/coronation-champions-awards