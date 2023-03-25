Key Gaelic role for Plockton resident Maggie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Plockton resident Maggie Cunningham has been appointed as the new An Comunn Gàidhealach president.

Allan Campbell has stepped down after six years as president and 14 years involved with the board.

Maggie will now preside over the association responsible for the preservation and promotion of the Gaelic language. Allan remains on the board.

Maggie brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as chairman of MG Alba and as Joint Head of Programmes and Services with BBC Scotland.

Originally from Scalpay and now residing in Plockton, she has been attending Mòds for a number of years and has been an An Comunn Gàidhealach board member since 2021.

Taking over the role of vice president will be current board member John Joe MacNeil, who heads up Ceòlas on South Uist, one of the Outer Hebrides’ leading Gaelic culture, heritage and arts organisations.

Speaking following the annual general meeting of An Comunn Gàidhealach in Paisley, Maggie said: “I thank Allan Campbell for his work and dedication in serving An Comunn over the past 14 years.

“He is leaving a strong legacy in ensuring the Royal National Mòd is still Gaelic’s premier festival and as relevant today as it has been for the past 130 years.

“The role of president of An Comunn Gàidhealach will be challenging and, hopefully, fulfilling. We aim to help move the re-emergence of our language, music and culture forward over the coming years.

“We will strive to fulfil the aspirations outlined in the National Gaelic Plan. I look forward to leading the team, which will shape An Comunn Gàidhealach in the years to come.”

An Comunn Gàidhealach was founded in Oban in 1891 and is responsible for organising the annual Royal National Mòd, the principal Gaelic language festival in Scotland, providing opportunities for people of all ages to perform across a range of competitive disciplines including Gaelic music and song, highland dancing, instrumental, drama, sport and literature.

This year’s Mòd will take place in Paisley from October 13 to October 21. For more information visit ancomunn.co.uk.

Photograph: Maggie Cunningham is the new An Comunn Gàidhealach president.