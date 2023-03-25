Islay has a new British citizen
Islay has a newly certificated British citizen, who has been officially welcomed into the UK family.
Lord-Lieutenant Jane MacLeod was on hand to pass over the certificate to Robert Rakiel at a citizenship ceremony recently held in Islay’s Service Point.
Mr Rakiel came from Poland to Scotland in 2012 and has been on Islay for six years.
Also on hand to witness the ceremony was Councillor Alastair Redman, who said: “Congratulations on your new citizenship Robert and best of luck in any future endeavours.”