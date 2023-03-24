Thought for the Week, March 24 2023

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lost and found

With lambing season underway and the sights of new lambs in the fields, I’m reminded of an ancient story of Jesus.

He taught in Parables, stories from everyday life with a spiritual truth. One such parable is about the shepherd who had 100 sheep and one day, noticing one missing, the shepherd left the 99 that were safe and searched for the missing one.

Overjoyed when found, he called his neighbours and had a celebration. The punch line: “There is more rejoicing in heaven, said Jesus, over one sinner who repents, than over 99 righteous who do not need to.”

This Easter season, we are challenged to contemplate the relentless love of God that pursues us all as sheep gone astray.

The early church fathers, such as Gregory of Nyssa, interpreted the parable with all humanity being the ‘lost sheep’ and the angels being the 99. Isaiah backed this up: “We all, like sheep, have gone astray.”

I like reflecting on this interpretation during this Easter season. It reminds me of the love of God beyond imagining, revealed in Christ who comes giving up the glory of heaven – becoming poor that out of His poverty we might become rich; we might be forgiven of sin; God in Christ reconciling the world to Himself.

The judge of all is the Saviour of all and humanity is called to believe the good news.

Man may have said no to God, but God says NO to our no and pursues us.

God in His love for the world gives us Jesus that we might be rescued from our lostness and perishing. Turn in your thinking – believe the good news.

Reverend Chris Holden, locum minister, Campbeltown Parish Church.