Police files – March 24 2023

Cannabis possession

A 23-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning for possession of cannabis after being stopped by police on Manse Brae in Lochgilphead at 11.30am on Friday March 17. The man was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of 2.57g of cannabis. The drug was seized.

Alleged abuse

A man reported being allegedly verbally abused by a woman at 1pm on Tuesday March 14, at Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead. Following investigation, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the offence, interviewed but released without further action due to insufficient evidence. Police are still investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quoting reference LB01400323.

Careless driving

A black Audi was observed by police speeding in a 40mph zone as well as driving above the national speed limit on the A83 between Minard and Lochgilphead on Saturday March 11 at 8.30pm. The vehicle was stopped and the 48-year-old male driver charged. A report is being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Threatening behaviour

A woman reported being threatened and sexually assaulted by a man in Lochgilphead’s Lochnell Street at 3.15pm on Sunday March 12. A 42-year-old man was arrested following an investigation and charged accordingly and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. The man was later released on an undertaking that he appear in court in April.

Incitement to Breach Bail

At 3.30pm on Sunday March 12, at Monydrain Road, Lochgilphead, police received a report of a woman allegedly refusing to allow a male to reside by his bail conditions, inciting him to breach them. As a result of enquiries made a 53-year-old woman has been charged. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Disturbance

At 2.30pm on Wednesday March 15, at Tigh Na Creige, Ardrishaig, it has been reported to police that a small white hatchback-style vehicle came into the parking area, before four people came out the car and chased a local male resident. It is alleged that weapons were brandished during this interaction. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quoting reference LB01480323.