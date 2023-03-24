Photograph of the week – March 24 2023
There have been several clear nights over the last few weeks when the Aurora Borealis has been visible to the naked eye. Judging from the weather forecast for the next couple of weeks it won’t be visible again for a while so as a reminder this week we have this photograph taken by Gordon Doughty of Achnamara on February 27 at 9pm of the Northern Lights over Kilmory Chapel.
He said: “Despite bright moonlight it was visible by eye, the strongest aurora I’ve seen. Among some cloud there was an arc of green, with red above, and ever-changing banded structure.2
It was taken on Fujifilm X-T3, 12mm lens f/2.8 , ISO 4000, 5 seconds.