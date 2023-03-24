Mid Argyll society dances into 40 years

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dancers from around Argyll gathered in Ardrishaig Public Hall on Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Mid Argyll branch of the RSCDS.

The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) branch was formed by Margie Killeen in 1983 from the increasingly popular Lochgilphead Scottish Country Dance Club that used to meet in the old Lochgilphead High School Hall.

As well as friends from Helensburgh, Oban and Islay, the branch was delighted to welcome Linda Gaul and Alan Mair, both previous chairpersons of the RSCDS, to the dance.

Linda presented Kim Ritchie, chairperson of the branch, with a certificate from the society and a letter of congratulation from William Williamson, current chairperson of the RSCDS.

Kim said: “We were also thrilled that Margie Killeen was able to attend and enjoy the evening with us.

“We danced the night away to the fabulous music of the Ian Muir Sound and enjoyed a lovely buffet provided by the Mid Argyll dancers.

“Local businesses kindly donated some fantastic raffle prizes and we are grateful to the Archway Gallery, the Argyll Book Centre, the Argyll Pharmacy, Bee Sweet, the Crinan Hotel, Danny’s, Fergusons Butchers, the Grey Gull Hotel, Marmalade Deli, Murray Smoked Products and the Square Peg for their generosity.

She added: “The Mid Argyll branch dances every Monday evening between September and May in Ardrishaig Public hall.

“We are always happy to welcome anyone who would like to have a go at Scottish country dancing to join us.”