Lochgair fund’s five-figure gift

The Lochgair Association has received a £24,000 donation from a wind farm’s community trust towards the restoration of a village community centre.

The five-figure sum is from Ventient Energy which manages the 46-megawatt A’Cruach Wind Farm Community, administered by Foundation Scotland, located in Kilmichael forest, within a few kilometres of Lochgair.

Lochgair Association purchased the village’s community hall last year, which had been in a state of disrepair for a number of years along with the adjoining church building, from the Church of Scotland.

Elsie Freer, Lochgair Association member, said: “We’ve had some incredible support over the last year, and we can’t thank the A’Cruach team enough for this transformative donation.

“Overall, we want to make Lochgair a cultural focal point in Argyll, and we’re now on track to make that happen.”

The Lochgair Association is a social enterprise, set up as a volunteer-led initiative to support the village of Lochgair and the surrounding area.

The association runs a series of events throughout the year, including Lochgair’s annual beach clean on Sunday April 9, and is supported by a membership scheme which helps to fund its ongoing activity.