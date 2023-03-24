From our files – March 24 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday March 22 2013

Lochgilphead’s Martha Payne meets Malawi’s president

This week marked another memorable occasion for 10-year-old Martha Paine as she met President of Malawi Dr Joyce Banda and received an invitation to visit her Excellency in the State House in Malawi.

The Lochgilphead Primary School pupil and her father Dave met President Banda on Monday at a series of events held to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Scottish missionary David Livingstone.

Inviting the youngster to visit her in Malawi, Dr Banda described Martha as her ‘little friend’ and said they have a lot in common.

Martha and Dave, recognised for their contribution to Mary’s Meals were invited to the Scotland and Malawi: Livingston’s Living Legacy events in Edinburgh and had earlier made a presentation to the president, focusing on the similarities between the two countries.

President Banda said Martha had a genuine respect for African people.

‘Martha is an inspiration not only to me but all young people her age,’ she said. ‘That, for me is very inspiring. It inspires me because she is not Malawian and she has done all that she has done and achieved so much for reaching out and helping people in Malawi.’

Martha also spoke at the event, commentating on her Never Seconds blog that helped raise £130,000 for Mary’s Meals and how she met Ben, a Malawian school child helped by Mary’s Meals.

She said: ‘When I started my blog I thought my own school food was the most important thing about it.

‘I now know that the most important thing is the friends this has brought together and the help we have given each other.

‘I think about my friend Ben often, I think about him and his Mary’s Meals, about him carrying water and about how he wants to be president when he grows up. I’m not sure I want to be First Minister when I grow up but I do want to be Ben‘s friend.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday March 28 2003

Ardrishaig Police Station to close

Ardrishaig police office, which is attached to the police house, will close its doors to the public on Friday, April 4, 2003.

Superintendent Alistair Dewar, the officer in charge of LB subdivision, Argyll and Bute said: ‘I believe it is important to stress to your readers in the Ardrishaig area, that although the police office is closing to the public, there will be no reduction in police cover of the village, as the police house will remain and constable Brian Doull will continue to act as village constable, although now working out of Lochgilphead police office.

‘I would also ask the public to continue to contact their local police through Lochgilphead police office as usual.’

Superintendent Dewar also emphasised that the new mobile police office would be available and would visit the village as often as possible from now on.

Ardrishaig and Knapdale Councillor Bruce Robertson said: ‘It’s been on the cards for quite a long time and it’s not used. It’s only strangers that use it. I’m sorry to see it going, but it is only one small room in the station.

‘According to the reports I get from the police, it’s only been used three times in the last three years.’

Cash coup for Crinan cradle

Staff at Crinan Boatyard are designing and building their own unique boat cradle to improve safety and efficiency at the yard.

The yard has teamed up with local design consultant Simon Horne, experienced engineer Paul Marshall and manager John McIndeor, to design and manufacture a hydro-mechanical system for getting boats from the water and through the yard for maintenance and repair work, increasing the speed of handling.

The unique design will cater for different sizes and styles of hull and the new technology will be able to withstand the hostile atmosphere of salt water as well as adverse weather conditions.

The method currently used to get boats out of the water involves a number of staff and at times can be a lengthy process.

Through its innovation support programme, Argyll and the Islands Enterprise has awarded the boatyard £18,375 towards the £36,750 project.

John Dunlop of Crinan Boatyard said: ‘It is important to continue to try and improve efficiency and working practices together; the grants available for such projects help to make the business more competitive and enables us to tender for a wide range of contracts.’

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, March 25, 1983

Concert time

On Friday evening a spring concert was held in the school hall featuring the Lochgilphead High School Wind Orchestra, Junior Wind Band and the Mid Argyll Primary Band.

A great variety of musical entertainment was provided throughout the evening. This also served as a dress rehearsal for Saturday’s music festival.

The first half of the programme was taken by the junior wind band and the primary band and the audience were entertained by such pieces as Scarborough Fair, Gypsy Waltz, Sousa’s Washington Post and a feet tapping Glenn Miller medley.

The second half of the programme was taken by the wind orchestra and the high standard of playing was maintained.

The programme started with Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March number 1 and continued with Gordon Jacob’s rousing arrangements of Barber of Seville goes to the Devil, and Chariots of Fire.

The concert concluded with the wind orchestra’s compulsory march for Saturday’s festival, Sousa’s Stars and Stripes.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday March 26 1963

Grand daughter of first missionary to the Basutos

There must be many people in Kilmartin and that neighbourhood who will remember Mini and Bea, daughters of Colonel Martin, who lived at Ri Cruin.

Many years ago they went to South Africa, married and became Mrs Cartwright and Mrs Dillon respectively.

Mrs Cartwright will be 98 on June 6. She recently completed the biography of her grandfather compiled from his diaries. He was the first missionary to the Basutos.

The Rhodes University at Grahamstown accepted the manuscript as a document of historic importance and propose to publish part of it.

Juvenile shinty league

The Cruachan Junior Shinty League has been formed to encourage shinty among boys under 15 and the teams, who will play each other on a home and away basis, will be from Taynuilt, Furnace, Inveraray and Strachur.

Through the generosity of Mr D Turner, Furnace, a trophy, the Kenmore cup, will be presented to the winning team after a six aside tournament for boys.

Presentation to Lochgair sportsman

A pleasant sequel to the Empire and Commonwealth Paraplegic Games held recently in Australia, was an event at the Argyll Hotel, Lochgilphead, on Thursday, when Mr JG Mathieson, county convener, presented a silver cigarette box, suitably inscribed to Mr Neil MacDonald Lochgair.

Mr MacDonald was a prominent prize-winner of the games having gained one silver and two bronze medals.

Mr Mathieson, who was accompanied by ex-Provost Wyatt, vice convener and Mr AD Jackson, county clerk, conveyed the congratulations of the county council and their best wishes for further success and expressed the hope that he would be selected for the Great Britain team at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.