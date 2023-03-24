Farewell Fiona – but hello Guy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MACPool has bade farewell to one stalwart staff member and given a warm welcome to a new one, all within a few days.

Fiona MacAlpine, MACPool Hub manager, is leaving the activity centre today (March 24) but will be sorely missed by the staff and board members of Mid Argyll Community Enterprises (MACEL) which runs the centre.

Fiona joined MACPool in January 2019, previously having worked for Argyll College for 17 years, and saw the activity centre through a time of refurbishment and a pandemic.

Chairperson of MACEL John Gurr said: “On behalf of all members of the MACPool community, I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to Fiona for her dedication and support to MACPool over the last four years.

“Fiona’s leadership and hard work have been fundamentally important in helping to guide MACPool through at time of unprecedented turbulence for the pool with the COVID-19 pandemic, a rebuild and launch of our new facilities.

“We are very grateful to Fiona and wish her every happiness and success in the next exciting chapter of her professional career.”

But, John added, as one door closes another opens as MACEL and MACPool welcomed Guy Worthington as the new manager on Monday.

“Guy has a wealth of experience in education, financial planning, business and people development,’ said John.

“Most recently Guy was responsible for a portfolio of international schools across the Americas and has also worked in the Middle East and Europe.

“During 14 years in Colombia, he worked for the British Embassy where he helped develop the UK’s commercial presence on the Caribbean Coast.

“We are delighted that Guy has chosen Mid Argyll to set up a new home and I hope you will join me to welcoming him as he starts his new role at MACPool.”

Guy said: “I am really excited about starting work at MACPool, I have big boots to fill as Fiona has done an incredible job and her knowledge and experience will be missed.

“Our first challenge will be to continue to build capability, ensure we protect our core swimming hours and continue to provide lessons to everyone who wants to learn to swim.

“We still have a number of job vacancies available in administration, lifeguards and a supervisor, flexible hours would be considered and full training will be given. If anyone is interested, please pop by or visit our website www.macpool.org.uk/recruitment for further details.”