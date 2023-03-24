Councillor’s Column – Jan Brown

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Today I’m going to talk about a few things that are top of my list.

As we are all aware the cost of living is not going away anytime soon but there are places where you can get some help and advice.

I would recommend starting with the Argyll and Bute Council website – Advice services – Cost of living support (argyll-bute.gov.uk). If you don’t have access to the internet you can phone 01546 605522 and they will put you through to someone who can help you.

On the website link there are three main headings – ‘Money and Benefits’, ‘Heating and energy costs’ and ‘Feeding yourself and your family’.

There are links to many services which can help and all advice is confidential. One of the services available is not just for people on benefits but for people on low income who don’t receive any benefits and are struggling. If you are receiving benefits, you can check if they are the right ones or if you have missed something. The service will be able to check and see what help is available to you going forward.

There are direct links to Citizen Advice, ALIenergy and the Bute Advice Centre, all of whom have worked tirelessly throughout COVID and are continuing through this time of further hardship.

There is information about the Flexible Food Fund, Food Banks and social broadband tariffs which help people on certain benefits to take advantage of cheaper broadband.

There is also a link to money adviser Martin Lewis’s weekly Money Tips, just sign up and you will receive an email giving you access to the latest bargain discount codes, offers and money saving tools.

Please, don’t sit worrying on your own as there are people who can help and most are just a phone call away.

This week, I want to congratulate the people of Inspire Inveraray who have just reached their target of £100,000 which will allow them to move forward with their plans to bring the pier back to life and become a proud addition to the town once more.

They have held BBQ’s, raffles, ceilidhs, sales and many other events to raise money.

Working with Ridgeclean they have been able to apply for funding which has enabled them to reach their target. Well done!

I mentioned last time I was hoping that we as a community would be able to take forward organising a picnic on Lochgilphead Front Green.

Let’s call it The Big Picnic!

If you have any ideas, thoughts around dates, if you able to play some music, provide a stall, face painting, workshops, exhibitions – anything to make this a great day out, then please get in touch.

Any community groups interested in helping please let me know. Perhaps the extra public holiday on Monday May 8 might be a day to consider.

Finally, the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and The Islands Area Committee (MAKI) is held every three months. This is where decisions about what happens here are made, and is where you can ask questions of the council.

The papers come out a week before and you can submit your question which will be answered at the committee. You can either come along and be in the audience or take part on-line live. This is your chance to take part please use it. Next one is June 7.