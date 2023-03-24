Bunny raffle boost for Dochas centre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An alternative therapies store in Lochgilphead is raising money on the hop by raffling off a gigantic Easter bunny.

Heather Fisher, owner of the Inner Light holistic therapies store in the town’s Lochnell Street, said: “We have a rather large bunny in our window, originally bought just as a shop display for Easter, but he has proved rather popular, so we decided to raffle him off in aid of the Dochas Centre.

“Tickets are available in our shop or the Dochas Centre. The draw will take place on Wednesday April 12.”

The shop also has a small food bank outside its premises which people who are struggling with rising food prices are free to use.

Heather continued: “We have a box outside on the street where people can donate or take food. We get very few donations and have been begging local shops for donations so we have resorted to buying the food ourselves to give to people.

“We desperately need more food donations and would, of course, like more raffle tickets to be sold.”

Julie Ross-Sinclair, centre manager at Dochas, said: “We continue to be overwhelmed by and very grateful for the level of support we get in Mid Argyll and the raffle is another great example of that support within the community.

“We look forward to hearing who wins it.”