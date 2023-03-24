Bowling club looks to boost player numbers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll bowling club wants to increase its numbers by attracting new people in the area to the sport.

Those who might have fallen away from the game in recent years are also being encouraged to return.

Ardrishaig Bowling Club hopes to show the Mid Argyll public the benefits of bowls, starting with the opening of the green on Saturday, April 8 at 2.30pm – and club officials hope to welcome new members, including young people ready to take up a new sport, to help take the club forward.

The club will also be hosting an open weekend of bowls – where again all are welcome – on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, starting on both days at 2pm.

Fiona MacLachlan, secretary-treasurer at Ardrishaig BC, said: “We are trying to generate interest and to bring new members into the club, especially from a younger age group.

“Our membership currently sits around 15 or 20, so even a handful of new members would really re-energise the club and allow us to fulfil competition commitments such as the West Argyll League, which has squads of nine players from here, Tarbert, Lochgilphead and Oban playing against each other.

“We would like to invite people to come along and give bowls a try, and see if they like it.

“We play April onwards so generally you are getting better weather.

“It is a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air while doing some light exercise.”

Tommy McCrae, the club vice-president, also spoke about the benefits of playing lawn bowls, saying: “It is a social sport, which can be played from dawn till dusk.

“It is very flexible in that way for people who might work unsocial hours or shifts.

“You can get exercise but it is not too intense.

“There are opportunities throughout the season to travel away to ties against other clubs, if you want to.

“You can meet new people all the time.”

Fiona added: “We are not a licensed premises but we can obtain a special licence to serve alcohol out of our bar at certain events.

“There is table tennis in the winter months, and if there is enough interest, carpet bowls.”

The club’s full name is Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club, with two full-size courts on a blaes surface situated in front of the clubhouse.

These can be played on by the public by offering a small donation through the letterbox in the clubhouse before playing.

The clubhouse also hosts a bingo night every Wednesday – ‘eyes down’ is at 7.30pm.