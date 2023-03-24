AA Leader 24/03/23

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

In the worst of times, we can show our best. People are coming together to do good in Mid Argyll.

The tragic death of Jonathan Graham, head gamekeeper at Ormsary Estate, has inspired a fundraiser this Saturday, March 25, in aid of a charity that supported his family and friends.

His widow Anna is helping organise the estate’s fundraising day, featuring stalls, target shooting and a barbecue. Their son Eoghan has already raised more than £3,000 for the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust by selling canvas framed photographs of Argyll.

The total raised by everyone in this effort will make a great difference to many people all over the country.

The UK and Scottish governments came together, despite their differences, to top up a pot fundraised by Inspire Inveraray to buy and restore the historic pier, ‘a neglected pearl in a great town’, for everyone to enjoy, free of charge.

It opens up so many opportunities for locals and visitors: community gatherings, fishing, diving and boat trips across Loch Fyne.

“The pier was at centre of the famous Loch Fyne herring fishery, the significance of which is reflected in the herring’s presence on the town’s coat of arms,” says Inspire Inveraray’s website.

“Inveraray Pier is, however, perhaps best known as the place where visitors came ashore in droves from the famous Clyde steamers for most of the 20th century. Adults and children fished from the pier and many a folk enjoyed a leisurely stroll along it.”

A great new chapter in its long history is about to open. We shall await the next news.