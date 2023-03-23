Upgraded canal ready to ‘un’lock soon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Crinan Canal, Britain’s most beautiful shortcut, opens her lock gates to boats again on Monday April 3.

The re-opening follows six months of work as part of a £4.9 million improvement package from Scottish Canals upgrading the locks and walkways along the nine-mile route.

During that time, the whole canal had to be shut with the entire western section of it drained from Lock 9 at Dunardry to sea lock 15 at Crinan. A fish rescue was carried out when the canal was dewatered, and contractors built modular bridges, where needed, so the public could still cross it.

With work well on track, site cabins are being removed, footpaths are being re-instated and grass re-seeded where possible to restore the picturesque canal side to how it was.

A Scottish Canals spokesperson said: “We will advise as soon as public parking is available at these work sites again – this should be fairly soon at Baron’s Loch by lock 10, near Dunardy.

“At Crinan, the site cabins will remain until mid-April, however, the team hopes to reduce the site boundary as the works near completion, creating some more parking space.

“At Cairnbaan Bridge there may be some final testing, in addition to staff training ready for the upcoming season.”

To welcome back canal customers for the new season, Scottish Canals is organising a drop-in event on April 15 at the Egg Shed, Ardrishaig anytime from 10am to 1pm.

The canal’s operations team will be there to say hello, and there will be refreshments too.