Gamekeeper’s death inspires fundraiser

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The tragic death of a head gamekeeper at Ormsary Estate has inspired a day of fundraising to give something back to a charity that supported his family and friends.

The Gamekeepers Welfare Trust (GWT) helped Jonathan Graham’s grieving family and colleagues when he died three years ago, and now the estate is holding a fundraising event for the charity this Saturday March 25.

In January 2020, Mr Graham, 37, and Jasmine Herron, 19, lost their lives in a car accident at Loch Caolisport near Ormsary.

Mr Graham, originally from Dundee, was a husband and father to three young children when he died.

His widow Anna is helping to organise the estate’s fundraising day and their son Eoghan has already raised more than £3,000 for the trust by selling canvas framed photographs of Argyll on his Facebook page, ‘Eoghan’s Photography Fundraiser’.

Lisa McShane, finance assistant for Hendrix Genetics which is based on the estate, said: “The Gamekeepers Welfare Trust has been brilliant to this community over the last few years. When Jonny died in 2020, they emotionally supported his family through those difficult times and they were on hand to give support to everyone involved.”

Ms McShane’s partner and head gamekeeper at Ormsary Jamie Reid had worked alongside Mr Graham since he was 16 and they trained as gamekeepers together.

Mr Reid said: “Jonny employed me as as an under keeper when he was head keeper at the estate. He was the brother I never had and it was devastating when he died, especially because he left three young boys and his wife, Anna.

“It’s important that we do a wee bit to give money back because the trust helps with a range of issues from bereavement to other problems that gamekeepers might experience. There is always someone on the end of the phone to provide support when you call them up.”

The estate are holding a clay pigeon shooting competition on Saturday morning to collect funds for the Gamekeepers Welfare Trust (GWT).

There will also be stalls, vendors, a barbecue, face painting and target shooting, with the stalls hosted in the Ormsary Village Hall.

In the evening there will be an auction and a ceilidh with the band Whisky Kiss.

The GWT gives help to stalkers and ghillies as well as supporting the families of workers by focusing on general support, financial grants, housing and employment.

The day of fundraising starts with the clay shoot at 11am and BBQ food will be available from the mid-afternoon for a donation.

A raffle and an auction will also be held at the ceilidh on Saturday evening and the auction will offer bidders the opportunity to experience shooting days on the Ormsary, Luing and Pearsie Estates.

More information about the work the GWT does is available from their website.