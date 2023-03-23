Kilmory fundraising fun run

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead High School has hosted a number of competitive sports tournaments recently, with the highlight being the long-awaited Kilmory five kilometre fun run, writes Fergus MacKay.

The race combines rough terrain with volatile weather around a five-kilometre cross country around the Kilmory woodlands.

Usually the motivation for runners comes with the prospect of challenging their peers, and indeed teachers, however, this time some tough competition came from out of town.

Runners appearing from Tarbert, Oban and even Tiree came to take part on Friday March 17, and with a warm welcome from the Lochgilphead home crowd and pupil leadership team, were poised for a victory.

Despite the rain and mud, and the notably different terrain from what the runners from Tiree were used to, as well as the unfamiliarity of the course to those from Oban and Tarbert, the runners conquered the gruelling terrain well, and much to Lochgilphead’s disappointment, its champion was only just beaten by Oban’s Ewan Downe.

Kai Baxter and Ewan Ferguson, who spearheaded the event with the help of PE Department, were thrilled to have other schools join their own to raise money for the British Red Cross’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal relief efforts, with the ‘running’ total at over £2,500.

A well deserved congratulations to the winners from Oban and all those who took part, including the three runners from Tiree who travelled so far to join in.