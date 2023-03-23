Business Gateway advisers in Argyll and Bute well-placed to support start-up businesses in 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Despite the current challenging climate, with an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs, there is still a strong appetite for launching a new business in Scotland.

Those looking to pursue a business venture are doing so for a variety of reasons, whether that be an idea borne out of redundancy, a hobby, or taking time to consider future career aspirations.

Whatever the reason, starting a new business can be a great route to consider, even during these difficult times.

An uncertain environment can help to build flexible and agile businesses, particularly if the idea you want to launch and develop is targeted at a certain sector or issue.

The Scottish business landscape has shown incredible resilience, innovation, and adaptability over the last few years, and these skills will be very useful for those setting up a business in 2023.

However, the process of starting a business can be daunting, and many people simply don’t know where to begin.

Very few start-ups get everything right the first time, so it’s important to remember that Business Gateway Argyll and Bute offers free, impartial advice and guidance that has helped many aspiring business owners in the area to start-up and grow.

For those with a business idea, a sensible first step is testing out whether your idea for a business has legs and this can be done easily through Business Gateway’s Planning To

Start tool.

Those looking to find out the potential of their business idea only need to answer a few short questions through the tool, which can be done in 10 minutes.

From there, they will have instant access to a start-up toolkit, filled with resources and advice.

Individuals will then be connected to the Argyll and Bute Business Gateway office and receive help on their next step.

One business that made the most of Business Gateway’s services in Argyll and Bute is husband-and-wife team, Greig and Louise MacPhail, who are the duo behind Kilmartin Glen Spirits.

With support from Business Gateway, the pair were able to successfully start-up, enhance their business’ digital presence, and increase their sales as a result.

Ms MacPhail, said: “I had always dreamed of starting my own business, but I knew that I had a lot to learn as well.

“Support from Business Gateway has been critical in our business journey so far.

“We have learned so much about the importance of developing an online presence, which has led to an increase in sales and means we can now target consumers from further afield.”

As the country faces further uncertainty in the months ahead, it is vital that those looking to start up a business are well equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed.

Business Gateway advisers in Argyll and Bute are well equipped to provide instant support to help people get off to the strongest start possible.