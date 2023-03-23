Boat jumble puts hall funds in ship-shape

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Anchor away! A boat jumble at Ardfern, hauled in about £1,000 for Craignish Village hall funds.

Despite the rain, there were happy traders and bargain hunters at the event on Saturday March 18.

There was lots to browse with 30 stalls outside and indoors at the hall. Organiser and hall manager Sarah Whittle said: “It was a real Hoorah, the boat jumble’s back! People were just really happy to be here and we were pleased to see them.

“It really is a big thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers who helped make it such a success.”

There is a “big buzz” about the hall, with an average of 15 bookings a week at the moment from yoga classes to arts events and gigs.

The hall runs a twice weekly warm space session and April 2, from 3pm, sees the next Sunday Session where people can just come and relax, whether it’s playing music, joining in board games, reading a book or just having a blether.

Craignish Village Hall is also getting ready to host high profile performer Esther Swift this Saturday, March 25, in its widely celebrated annual arts programme. Likened to Kate Bush, Anna Meredith and Bjork, Esther explores ritual, connection, isolation, and the natural world in her performances with pedal harp and voice. There are still limited tickets available which can either be purchased online via www.ticketsource.co.uk or at Ardfern Village Store. This is a bring your own bottle event, the performance starts at 7.30pm.