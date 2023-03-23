Announcements – March 24, 2023

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – In Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on March 4, 2023, surrounded by all her children, Christina Jean Campbell (Chrissie) of Mackay Road, Inverness, formerly of Free Church Manse, Kilkerran Road, Campbeltown. Midwife and district nurse in Campbeltown for many years. Beloved wife of the late Rev Donald Campbell; devoted mother of Norman, Margaret, Christine, and Donnie; loving granny to Corvina and Anna; cherished mother-in-law of Donella, Marion and Ioan. The funeral took place in Cross Free Church, Lewis and the burial at Habost cemetery, on March 9.

McALISTER – Peacefully at home, Graeholme, Balegreggan Road, Campbeltown on March 9, 2023, Agnes Harvey Kelly, in her 97th year, dearly beloved wife of the late John McAlister, much loved mum of Iain and Hamish, a loving granny and great granny and beloved sister of Barbara.

McMILLAN – Donald. On March 11, 2023, peacefully at Dumfries Infirmary, Donald McMillan, of Thornhill, Dumfries, beloved husband of the late Jennifer, and much loved dad, grandad, and great-grandad. Service at Roucan Loch Crematorium DG1 4JF on Friday March 31, at 12.00 noon. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Parkinson’s UK can be given at the service in memory of Donald.

SHAW – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 19, 2023, Mary Patricia Ann Stone, in her 91st year, Arisaig, Loch Park, Carradale, dearly beloved wife of the late William Blue Shaw, much loved mum of David, Robert and Mary-Ann, mother-in-law of Helen, Evelyn and Raymond, loving granny of Lewis, Frazer, Ross, Rebecca, Raymond and Zoe and a special friend since childhood of Rachel Newton. Mary’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 24 at 1.00 p.m., in Saddell and Carradale Parish Church and thereafter to Brackley Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30 p.m., travelling to Brackley Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Mary along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality and the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

JOHNSTONE – The family of the late Billy Johnstone would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind words, cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received following their recent, sad loss. Special thanks to nurses Fran, Kitty and Maggie for their care, support and kindness and to Kenneth Blair for his professional and efficient funeral arrangements. Thanks to Rev Chris Holden for the uplifting service and to David McEwan and John McGeachy for the music. Thanks also to Argyll Bakeries and Stronvaar Bowling Club. Sincere thanks to all who attended the church and graveside and to those who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their respects. Extended gratitude to all who contributed to the retiral collection which raised £987.70 for Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

IN MEMORIAM

McFADZEAN – In loving memory of our dearly loved wife, mum, granny, nana and great granny Emily, who passed away on March 26, 2022.

Loved always and sorely missed every day.

– Dick, Stephen, Karen, Malcolm and family xxx