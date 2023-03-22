Regeneration continues apace in Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Investment of £4 million in major projects in Mid Argyll is “continuing to bring community benefits”, according to Argyll and Bute Council.

The council’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, in collaboration with key partners has already seen:

Redevelopment of the Gleaner oil site (Phase 1) – working with Scottish Canals, the Egg Shed, a new visitor information centre opened in 2019.

Tarbert Harbour – shore side facilities – new wash and laundry facilities for harbour users and a car park completed March 2021 provides additional parking spaces to support events and activities in the harbour area.

Barmore/Garvel Road junction improvements – completed in February 2020 Colchester Square/Argyll Street, Lochgilphead – public realm works upgraded and pavements extended along Argyll Street and completed May 2021.

Lochgilphead Front Green – works included an upgraded play area, new public square and open space, completed in August 2022.

Ongoing projects include upgrading the public area in Ardrishaig.

Construction began on site last summer that will make it easier to access the waterfront, develop the garden areas and create new public footpaths.

The work is on schedule to complete by summer 2023. Read about the latest updates on the council website https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ardrishaig/public-realm.

The fund also retains an allocation for the second phase of the redevelopment of the former Gleaner site.

The council is working in partnership with Scottish Canals to confirm proposals for this area of land, which will be an important next step for the Ardrishaig community.