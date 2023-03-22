Hopes MV Alfred can save Islay’s ‘failing’ lifeline ferry service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

CalMac is failing to provide a lifeline service for Islay, the island’s ferry group says, just as the Scottish Government charters a relief vessel costing £1 million per month to aid the stretched fleet.

CalMac has drawn up plans to prioritise essential travel, such as food, mail and medicines on some ferries from Kennacraig to Islay and then to Jura this spring, after dry-dock delays led to sailings being over-booked.

Every winter season from October to March, when demand is quietest, ferries in CalMac’s ageing fleet get annual overhaul.

Replacements are juggled around the network to keep island lives and businesses going.

Overhauls should all be done by the busy summer timetable, which opened for bookings on January 20, and starts on April 1. But this year’s schedule fell apart and will overrun into May due to further faults and failures.

Tiree and Coll got stuck with the smaller, 34 year-old MV Lord of the Isles for two months more than promised, until the bigger, surer MV Clansman returns mid April.

Mull had just the little Loch Frisa for a month more, to be joined by the larger MV Coruisk on March 26, until the massive MV Isle of Mull returns on April 24. The delay put “unprecedented” pressure on capacity, said Mull and Iona Ferry Committee.

Islay and Jura, instead of having both the MV Finlaggan and MV Hebridean Isles, had only the Finlaggan for an extra eight weeks.

She leaves for a postponed dry-dock on April 8, replaced by the smaller MV Isle of Arran, plus the Hebridean Isles, until May 4.

“Isle of Arran is not a viable substitute for the Finlaggan,” said Islay Community Council Ferry Committee (ICCFC) on March 15.

“Islay is now the busiest of all routes for commercial vehicles, with the highest growth rate, yet we are about to receive a major capacity reduction over the Easter period.

“We are receiving numerous complaints and hardship cases from the community and have taken this to the highest levels.

“Contractors are complaining they cannot get on or off the island, tourists are cancelling accommodation and community members cannot book when they want to travel.

“The online booking system shows no space available to/from Islay from April 8 to 30, or to Islay from [April] 1 to 7.”

ICCFC added: “Bookings are closed for a number of sailings this week while CalMac make transfers.”

When CalMac published its summer timetable and took bookings, it was expecting more capacity in April and May. As a result, some sailings are over-booked.

CalMac says it is prioritising essential travel on over-booked sailings and offering other customers alternative times and dates.

“It is critical we first ensure lifeline goods and services are protected and able to travel to the islands and vehicles carrying these goods will take priority over all other vehicles on such sailings,” said CalMac’s ‘Traffic Prioritisation Framework’.

Priority goes to emergency response vehicles, critical utility, urgent medical and veterinary supplies, fresh food, fuel, livestock, bloodstock, animal feed, prescription drugs, live shellfish for export or processing, customers with urgent medical appointments and the Royal Mail.

“It’s a flawed list, based on a failure to consult or understand the official definition of ‘lifeline’,” said the ICCFC, quoting the Ferries Plan: “‘A lifeline ferry service is required in order for a community to be viable’.

“It definitely is a failure to provide ‘lifeline’ service within the agreed formal definition and is causing untold problems.

“We are advising that if a booking cannot be obtained via CalMac’s online booking system, the CalMac port offices should be contacted to check whether space can be made available.”

On Monday, the Scottish Government announced it is chartering the MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries for nine months, at a cost of £9 million, for the CalMac fleet. ICCFC hopes it is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “We are extremely sorry for the current problems.

“Vessel breakdowns have reduced the number of vessels available to us to service communities and has deferred entry into annual dry dock for other vessels.

“Over this difficult period, we will prioritise essential services using the vessels available. We are determined to restore the full service as quickly as we can.”