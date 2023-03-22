Harpist Esther Swift is flying high

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

If you are a Kate Bush or Bjork fan then Craignish Village Hall should be on your radar.

Harpist, composer and singer Esther Swift is heading for its stage this Saturday as part of the hall’s widely celebrated annual arts programme.

The gig starts at 7.30pm and there are still some tickets left.

Esther is a high-profile performer, her innovative work is attention grabbing.

Vietnam, New Zealand, Malaysia and Mongolia are just some of the places her music has taken her so far and now her Ardfern arrival is being “eagerly anticipated” by many, says Craignish Village Hall Arts manager Mandy Hampton.

Using a pedal harp and her voice, Esther explores ritual, connection, isolation, and the natural world in her performances.

Esther’s fame claims include being commissioned by Celtic Connections, Chamber Music Scotland, Manchester Jazz Festival and The Edwin Morgan Trust and she was selected for the Made in Scotland 2022 programme at Edinburgh International Fringe Festival.

Described as a prolific, boldly innovative harpist, composer and singer, she works across types of music as diverse as classical chamber and free improvisation, writing for ensembles large and small.

To see Esther Swift in Ardfern, you can buy tickets online from www.ticketsource.co.uk or in person at Ardfern Village Store.