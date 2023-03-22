Drax Cruachan workers accept new pay deal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Drax workers at the Cruachan Power Station near Loch Awe have accepted a new pay deal to avoid further strike action.

Unite the Union secured an eight per cent wage deal on Wednesday, after 90.5 per cent of the Drax Hydro Limited workers who were balloted voted to accept the pay offer.

Drax workers had threatened strike action last month as the union accused the energy company of corporate greed.

The vote involved around 50 Unite members who work at Cruachan, Stonebyres near Lanark and Glenlee near Castle Douglas.

These include engineers and plant controllers, as well as mechanical and electrical craft workers, who previously supported striking by 84.6 per cent.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Unite’s members at Drax Hydro secured this significantly improved wage offer because they were prepared to take strike action for a fair wage, backed by their union all the way.

“Unite is pleased to have successfully negotiated this valuable deal and to enhance the jobs, pay and conditions of our members during this cost of living crisis.”

The workers are set to receive an eight per cent wage increase and an £1,500 one-off cash payment.

There will also be other benefits including one day’s additional leave this year, which will be backdated to October 2022 and run until September.

Elaine Dougall, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said: “The deal at Drax Hydro achieves a number of significant enhancements to pay, terms and working conditions. The deal has also been reached prior to any industrial action taking place, which was always the ambition during the negotiations.

“However, it’s equally clear that this deal wouldn’t have been achieved without our members demonstrating to Drax Hydro that they were determined to fight for a better deal through supporting and taking strike action if necessary.”

The Cruachan Power Station has a capacity of 440 MW, which is enough to power more than 90,000 homes.

The Drax Group also generates 11 per cent of the UK’s renewable energy and a fifth of it during peak periods.

A Drax spokesperson said: “Drax’s hydro operations play a critical role in UK energy security. We welcome the decision by the three trade unions who represent colleagues in Scotland to cancel their planned industrial action and accept our full and final pay offer on behalf of their collective contract members.”