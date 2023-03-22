Competition heats up as Winter League draws to a close
The penultimate round of Lochgilphead Golf Club’s Winter League saw good scoring due to the ‘very kind weather’ last weekend.
Ross Sinclair was on his best form in the battle for the Championship Trophy and almost sneaked away with a clean sweep until Andy Law hit a closer tee shot to the 16th and strolled away with the money.
Donald Carmichael dropped his abacus in the Duffers Derby and somehow came home with 41 points.
This Saturday, March 25, is the final round with lots of prizes to be finalised and the dreaded doubles to be played to a conclusion.