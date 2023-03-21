Terrific time at TALC science day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert people of all ages got an insight into the world of science when British Science Week was celebrated recently at the village arts centre.

Held at the Templars Arts and Leisure Centre (TALC), it was time to talk science as visitors ranging from a professional scientist, veterinarian, engineer and marine biologist, talked about their jobs and how they came to be specialists in their field.

The three-storey science fair comprised the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) which brought two student ambassadors with them from Oban for ‘Our Blue Planet’; Lesley Taylor, who runs the Loch Fyne Gallery but, who is trained as an engineer, doing construction; and Pamela Watson, demonstrating ‘All Things DNA’ with youngsters making helixes out of sweets.

SAMS displayed several marine species including a life-sized model of a common skate, the largest of all European rays, greeting attendees at the door.

Ferelyth Bruce-Lockhart, chairperson of TALC, said: “The kids really enjoyed seeing that as they walked into the room.

“We had a brilliant day, it was very well attended with more than 100 people, mostly families, learning that science is not just someone in a white coat in a lab somewhere, but it is all kinds of things, including building a tall tower or monitoring the seas.

“It was a good family day.”