Late goal seals the deal for Red Star at Bearsden

Baljaffray 2

Lochgilphead Red Star 3

SAFL Premier Division

Red Star travelled to Bearsden Acadamy last Saturday to play Baljaffray and returned to the top of the table after a dramatic second half fightback secured all three points.

The visitors did have their chances early on. Keiran Caskie hit the post with a headed effort before Fraser Talbot tried his luck with his head also with the same result.

Baljaffray made the most of these let offs and took the lead when their midfielder found space 30 yards out and fired an unstoppable effort past Leon Murphy in the Star goal to take the lead.

Star’s task was made even harder when Baljaffray doubled their lead before the break after a quick counter attack.

Into the second half and the tide turned in the Lochgilphead side’s favour when Baljaffray lost their central midfielder to a red card for two cautions in the space of five minutes.

Star made the most of the man advantage putting the home side under pressure for the rest of the game.

Stuart MacLean got Star back into it after some good set up play by the excellent Craig Millar to make it 1-2.

With five minutes remaining Ciaran McPhie broke clear in the box and fired through the keepers legs to make it 2-2.

Red Star secured a dramatic late winner to spark wild celebrations when Joseph Harper found the net after an excellent individual run to give Star a much needed 2-3 win.

Tomorrow Star play their final away game of the League season when they travel to Parklea to play Port Glasgow AFC.