‘Delight’ at buy-out of a ‘neglected pearl in a great town’

Repairs will begin on Inveraray’s historic pier, after a community buy-out successfully reached its fundraising target last week.

The community company Inspire Inveraray needed to raise £100,000 to buy and restore the old Inveraray Pier.

Following the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s budget speech, the UK Government said it will allocate £44,332 from its Community Ownership Fund to Inspire Inveraray to buy Inverarary pier from its current owner.

The Scottish Government gave £30,000 in January, by which point the local community had also raised £32,000.

“Inspire Inveraray is delighted to get this grant,” said a director of Inspire Inveraray Linda Divers. “It takes us to our target and we can now start the process of buying the pier. The owner has been a very patient man giving us the time to fundraise.

“The support we have had throughout the past couple of years from the local community and beyond has been overwhelming and we thank each and every one of them. Without them, we couldn’t have done this.” In particular, she wanted to thank windfarm company Ridge Clean Energy for helping them get the grant.

Inspire Inveraray will now carry out repairs to the pier to allow the public to enjoy this famous landmark again.

Once restored, the pier will offer many opportunities for residents and visitors to the town, including renewed access to and from the loch, reconnecting neighbouring communities, as well as facilitating fishing, diving, promenading, boat trips and other water sports.

Boats crossing Loch Fyne will be able to dock at Inveraray Pier again, bringing more visitors to the town and supporting the community.

The pier will be fully accessible, free of charge and open for everyone to enjoy.

Alyssa Stewart, another director at Inspire Inveraray, said: “The pier has been trapped in a cycle of neglectful private ownership and has been closed to the community and public for nine years.

“The Community Ownership Fund will enable the pier to be restored and opened to the community, boating community and visitors to the town.

“Once again this ‘neglected pearl of a great town’ will be used for community gatherings, promenading, fishing, diving, boat trips and business and investment opportunities.

“It is an exciting time ahead for Inveraray and will be an asset that the community can benefit from.”

Garret Corner, Conservative councillor for Mid Argyll, said: “I am delighted for the town and very happy that all the hard work people have put into raising funds has come to fruition. Hopefully the fence will be down on part of the pier very soon.”