Business boost sparks off-grid energy firm

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A former London Underground senior civil engineer has relocated to the Isle of Bute to launch an off-grid energy solutions business after accessing support from Business Gateway.

Casa de Perro provides consultancy for renewable technologies for small houses and workspaces, as well as installation of heat pumps.

Business owner Ross Maylon, who is also a qualified stage lighting and sound engineer, specialises in off-grid and eco solutions, including power, lighting, heating, and waste systems.

After spending 20 years working in London and living on the south coast, Ross relocated to Rothesay in February 2022, armed with an idea to set up Casa de Perro.

Having identified a customer base on the west coast of Scotland, Ross approached Business Gateway, Scotland’s national business advisory service, for advice on how to develop his idea into a business.

Through Business Gateway’s start-up services, Ross accessed one-to-one support from a dedicated business adviser, as well as advice on company regulations and HR issues.

Ross also used Business Gateway’s Planning To Start tool, which gave him access to an instant start-up toolkit filled with resources and advice, as well as a tailored action plan to help make Casa de Perro a reality.

Through Business Gateway, Ross also benefitted from Local Authority Economic Covid Recovery funding, securing a start-up grant which helped him secure his first workshop premises.

With a scarcity of supply in scaffolding rental on the island creating a delay in starting jobs at height, Ross purchased scaffolding equipment and a trailer with a grant from the Local Growth Accelerator Programme, funded by Argyll and Bute Council and the European Regional Development Fund 2014-20 Structural Funds Programme.

Since launching in May last year, Ross has enjoyed great success, with demand for his services leading to him taking on a new part-time employee.

Ross has also held music events on the island and has plans to set up a studio to teach young people about stage lighting in his business base.

Ross said: “Although I have a wealth of large-scale project experience, I had never run my own business.

“The support from my adviser at Business Gateway has been fantastic and has really helped me get my feet off the ground. I’d recommend Business Gateway’s services to anyone looking for support.”

Jen Smith, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It has been fantastic to see Casa de Perro identify a gap in the market on the Isle of Bute.

“We were able to support Ross through a range of our start-up and growth business services, which have been instrumental in getting Casa de Perro off to the strongest start. I’m looking forward to watching the business grow further in the months ahead.”

To find out more about how Business Gateway could help your business, visit bgateway.com.