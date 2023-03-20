Tracy awarded for 30 years’ loyal service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Thirty years of hard work by the manager of Argyll Caravan Park has been recognised with an Exceptional Service Award presented by the Duke of Argyll, Torquhil Ian Campbell.

Tracy McCulloch was congratulated by the Duke on her career dedicated to holiday excellence.

The award is the highest honour given by the British Holiday and Home Parks Association, the national parks body of which Argyll Caravan Park is a longstanding member.

Tracy has lived from the age of 13 on the park where her father, Jim McCulloch, served as park manager for almost three decades.

She spent five years working on a holiday park in Northern Ireland before returning to Argyll Caravan Park and taking on the role of manager five years ago.

“I am very humbled and grateful to the Duke of Argyll for presenting me with this Exceptional Service Award from the British Holiday and Home Parks Association,” said Tracy.

“My dad taught me everything I know about how to run an efficient, friendly and welcoming park – and not least the importance of having the support of a loyal staff team around me.

“He and my mum would have been super proud of my receiving this award, and both of them played a major part in making Argyll Caravan Park what it is today.”

The park is marking its 70th anniversary this year as one of Scotland’s longest established parks under the same family’s ownership.