Islay High School’s ‘caring ethos’ praised by inspectors

Staff at Islay High School work well together to develop a caring ethos where young people feel valued and included, according to the school’s latest Education Scotland inspection report.

The school was also praised for giving senior pupils a range of useful, individualised feedback, resulting in young people attaining well in national qualifications by the end of S6.

Also commended was the student support staff team’s highly effective work in planning and reviewing pupils’ learning and wellbeing needs, meaning students who require additional support feel included and achieve success in their learning.

It was noted that Islay High pupils are keen to learn and achieve through Gaelic in a range of situations and this is achieved at the school with the use of technology and through established partnerships in the community.

However, inspectors also highlighted some areas for improvement which were discussed with the head teacher and an Argyll and Bute Council representative.

All staff should develop a more consistent approach to checking the progress in school improvement and senior leaders should monitor closely the pace of change and ensure that stakeholders work together more effectively to identify improvement priorities.

Inspectors believe this will lead to more meaningful, relevant and ambitious priorities, which should include a review of the S1-S3 curriculum to ensure that young people experience their full entitlement.

Teachers should also develop further a clear and shared understanding of the key features of high-quality learning, teaching and assessment, and should plan more stimulating learning activities which encourage curiosity and promote engagement, enthusiasm and confidence among young people.

As planned, staff should develop an overall, whole-school approach to support the wellbeing of all young people, which should include all staff developing further their understanding of their roles and responsibilities in supporting the wellbeing of all young people more effectively.

Staff should also review the personal and social education programme so that all pupils experience a relevant and progressive programme which helps them develop personal resilience and confidence.

And senior leaders should continue with their plan to improve Gaelic learner and medium education at an increased pace, which should help to increase the numbers of pupils achieving awards and qualifications in the senior phase.

Following the inspection, Education Scotland said: “We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

“Argyll and Bute Council will inform parents/carers about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.”