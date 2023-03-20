Inveraray score first points of season

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mowi Premiership

Strathglass 1 Inveraray 2

In one of the few games to go ahead at the weekend, Inveraray picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win over Strathglass at Cannich.

Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan started a two-game suspension for passing through the disciplinary points threshold.

Inveraray led through Allan MacDonald on 12 minutes and Campbell Watt made it 2-0 at the turnaround when he scored on 32 minutes.

Steven Hyslop pulled a goal back for Strathglass on 52 minutes but Inveraray stayed in front to take the points.

Inveraray’s Ross Montgomery was sent off by referee Iain Kennedy on 65 minutes.

Inveraray first team coach John Smylie said: “It was a hard fought win in the end, and to come away from a game anywhere up north with two points is good.

“During the first 45 minutes, we were excellent, playing good, fast shinty and we forced their keeper to pull off about seven outstanding saves in that period.

“In the second half, our style of play dropped a bit and we let them back into the game, but the work rate and effort was still there. And when we went down to 11 players, that’s what saw us over the finishing line with a good two points.”

Postponed matches

Kyles Athletic and Skye Camanachd were to clash at Tighnabruaich but the field fell foul of a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Lovat were left disappointed when Peterson Park failed a field inspection.

Col Glen’s 2pm throw up with Lochaber at Glendaruel was postponed on Friday evening as their field was unplayable.

Mowi South Division 1

Ardnamurchan 2 Glasgow Mid Argyll 4

Ardnamurchan made the Glasgow Mid Argyll second team work for their 4-2 win at Strontian.

Ard’ took the lead on nine minutes through Herbie Patterson but Conal MacDiarmid restored parity on 17 minutes and it stayed that way until the break.

GMA led for the first time through Cailean MacInnes on 51 minutes and, crucially, Mark Bain and Cailean MacLeod added goals on 61 and 63 minutes.

Ardnamurchan started the scoring and they also ended it when Stuart MacLachlan made it 4-2 on 85 minutes.

Postponed matches

A Saturday morning pitch inspection led to the postponement of Ballachulish’s meeting with the Kyles Athletic second team as the Jubilee Park was unplayable.

Mowi South Division 2

All of the Mid Argyll tema matches in the Mowi South Division 2 were postponed for weather-related reasons.

The fixture between the Inveraray seconds and Uddingston was called off on Saturday morning when the Winterton was ruled unplayable.

Kilmory and Tayforth will have to do it again as their 2pm throw up at MacRae Park was postponed on Saturday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

Strachur-Dunoon’s clash with the Oban Celtic second team at Strachurmore was postponed due to an unplayable surface.

WCA Round Up

There were national and regional fixtures scheduled, mostly on Sunday 19 March 19 2023.

Mowi National Division

Dunadd 5 Tayforth 1

Dunadd beat Tayforth 5-1 in their 1pm throw up at MacRae Park.

Dunadd made a good start, coming out strong from the throw-up, with Eilidh Cameron scoring in the opening minute.

Dunadd dominated the frist half with a first goal for Laura Thomson, who picked up a cross from her strike partner to slot theball nicely into the side net.

Eilidh Cameron scored two more unstoppable goals to complete her hat trick before half-time.

In the second half, Dunadd had chane after chance but couldn’t find the net and it was Tayforth’s Madeleine French who pulled a goal back with a good finish.

But Kyra Robertson of Dunadd picked up the final goal of the day, collecting and turning home a rebound after a great save from the Tayforth keeper to complete the 5-1 victory.

Postponed matches

The 3pm throw up between Skye Camanachd and Glasgow Mid Argyll at Pairc nan Laoch, Portree on Saturday 18 March 2023 was called off following a Friday afternoon inspection.

The encounter between Oban and the Glasgow Mid Argyll B has been rescheduled to Sunday August 27 2023.

captions:

The WCA Dunadd team who won against Tayforth at the weekend. Photograph: Ann Livingstone. NO_AA12dunadd01

Allan MacDonald, right, who scored Inveraray’s first goal of the match against Strathglass, is pictured with Fraser Watt celebrating a goal at a pre-season friendly against Glasgow Mid Argyll. Photograph: Stephen Lawson. NO_AA12shintyinveraray01