Environmental warden woes in MAKI area

Concerns over gaps in an environmental warden service in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands (MAKI) have been raised at a key council committee.

A report to Argyll and Bute Council’s audit and scrutiny committee said there is a “disproportionately low” level of service in the MAKI area – where there has been no locally-based warden since 2018.

The document also said opportunities were being considered to restructure or review the service.

A report, prepared for the committee’s meeting on Thursday March 16, said: “The four environmental wardens that are expected to cover the whole of the council area, including the islands, are not geographically spread to ensure there is efficient cover across the four council administration areas.

“In particular, since 2018, there has been no warden based in the MAKI area which has resulted in disproportionately low level of warden service in MAKI compared to the other administrative areas.

“Where work is required in MAKI, the majority of the warden’s time is spent commuting rather than delivering the required services.

“The gathering of information and talks with network and standards (N&S) colleagues are ongoing with regards combining the car parking wardens and staycation wardens with the amenity warden service.”

At the meeting, Councillor Reeni Kennedy-Boyle, Isle of Bute, asked: “The warden service coverage is marked as ‘high priority’ and its current status is ‘delayed and rescheduled’. Could you highlight what the current situation is with wardens?”

Paul Macaskill, the council’s chief internal auditor, said: “I cannot provide you with the detail you would probably like in relation to that, but there have been vacancies in these areas and cuts which may, in part, be responsible for that delay.

“Having spoken to Jim Smith [the council’s head of roads and amenity services], they were looking at alternative methods, so you should raise it with him if you want further detail.”

Councillor Kennedy-Boyle then asked: “I understand that the council has received funding for ‘staycation wardens’, and was wondering if the parameters of that funding could allow for the action that is being proposed?

“Would this be in breach of the funding we received? I understood it was specifically for staycation wardens.”

Mr Macaskill responded: “Again, the question is best to go before the relevant head of service. However, any conditions associated with any funding must be adhered to.

“They are probably looking at what can be complemented, or an alternative mechanism.

“I would suggest that the committee manager makes a note of that and we will fire it to Mr Smith to provide you with some answers.”

Councillor Kennedy-Boyle added: “I was speaking to a member of staff who reminded me that this area was deregulated, and I wondered if the network standards team might explore other options, such as empowering road and amenity personnel to issue tickets?

“I thought it was an excellent suggestion from one of our front line team, who have to deal with the public.”