Crofters encouraged to apply for government grant

Argyll and Bute’s MSP is urging crofters to apply for a Scottish Government grant to help them maximise the full potential of their properties.

Jenni Minto MSP also hopes applications to the Croft House Grant will help attract people to remote and rural communities.

Thanks to the Scottish Government increasing the grant rate for home improvements from 40 per cent to 60 per cent of the total project cost, more families and crofters in Argyll and Bute will now be able to benefit.

The grant scheme, which launched in 2007, has helped 1,100 households in rural or island communities upgrade or build new homes in their crofts, backed by more than £24.2 million of funding from the Scottish Government.

“I welcome this significant increase in funding from the Scottish Government to support housing in our rural and island communities, which is sure to be of great help to many of my constituents living in Argyll and Bute,” said Ms Minto.

“This Tory cost of living crisis has taken a heavy toll on many households living in remote communities in Scotland – who, it seems, have been all but forgotten by the UK Government – and I urge any crofters living in Argyll and Bute to check if they are eligible for this grant support.

“The Croft House Grant is another example of where the Scottish Government is standing up for rural communities; crofters and farmers have already benefited from receiving advance payment of the Basic Payment Scheme – brought forward by the Scottish Government – to support Scotland’s farmers with cash flow and the cost of living crisis.

“Argyll and Bute has a proud crofting history, and it is right that these traditions and supported and protected, so that it can continue to bring wealth and opportunities to the community for generations to come.”

CAPTION:

Jenni Minto MSP. 51_a25JenniMinto03